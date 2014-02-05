BRIEF-Echo Investment plans FY 2017 div. of 0.5 zloty/shr
* Management is going to propose an FY 2016 dividend in the amount equal to the already paid advance on dividend of 0.69 zloty per share
DUBAI Feb 5 Emirates NBD has appointed Jonathan Morris as general manager of wholesale banking and a member of the group's executive committee, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.
Morris left Standard Chartered Bank, where he was chief executive officer for the United Arab Emirates, earlier this week. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Praveen Menon)
* Antoon de Proft has been appointed as Chairman (succeeding ADP Vision BVBA represented by Antoon de Proft)