* Still talking with UAE central bank on lending limit
deadline
* Q3 profit beats forecasts
* Dubai Group restructuring deal still 3-6 months away -
executive
(Adds conference call details, comment by analyst, share price)
By David French
DUBAI, Oct 22 Emirates NBD expects
loan growth to remain relatively modest as global uncertainty
hits demand, Dubai's largest bank said on Monday after posting
forecast-beating quarterly results due to lower bad loan
provisioning.
Net loan growth was expected to be 5 to 6 percent in 2012
and may dip to 4 to 5 percent next year, Chief Executive Rick
Pudner told reporters on Monday.
"Given the global economic uncertainty, the atmosphere is
still cautious," Pudner said, after ENBD reported loans and
advances had increased by 5 percent in the first nine months.
Despite signs of recovery in the wider economy, loan growth
for the United Arab Emirates' banks was just 1.8 percent in the
first eight months, according to the latest central bank data.
In terms of lending to government and quasi-sovereign
entities in the UAE, ENBD is still talking to the central bank
about new rules aimed at limiting the banks' lending to such
firms, Pudner said, despite the passing of a Sept. 30 deadline
for banks to cut their exposure.
Many of the UAE's largest lenders are outside the new limits
while they wait to see whether the authorities will enforce the
new rules or give banks more time to comply.
The new rules aim to prevent any repeat of Dubai's corporate
debt crisis, which erupted in 2009 as the real estate market
crashed and was heightened by excessive lending to state firms.
Meanwhile Pudner declined to comment on whether ENBD was
interested in the Egyptian operations of BNP Paribas.
Sources told Reuters earlier this month ENBD had bid for the
business.
PROFIT UP AS PROVISIONS FALL
The lender, 55.6 percent-owned by state fund Investment
Corporation of Dubai, made a net profit of 640 million dirhams
($174 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 175
million dirhams in the same period last year.
The rise was helped by a 36 percent drop in provisions to
1.01 billion dirhams from 1.57 billion a year ago, as well as a
21 percent rise in non-interest income.
The lender was hit hard by impairments last year, with its
exposure to indebted Dubai state-linked entities the primary
reason.
ENBD on Monday provisioned a further 90 million dirhams
against its lending to state entity Dubai Group, taking total
impairments to 1.56 billion dirhams, Ben Franz-Marwick, head of
investor relations said on a results news conference call.
He also said reaching a deal on the $10 billion
restructuring of Dubai Group is likely take another three to six
months and there was still uncertainty over the final terms.
Three international banks began legal action against the
unit of the Dubai ruler's personal investment vehicle last month
after nearly two years of unsuccessful talks.
"ENBD's results were in line with our expectations and
largely void of any surprises," said Naveed Ahmed, senior
financial analyst at Global Investment House in a note. An
average of four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a net
profit of 514.4 million dirhams.
ENBD's share price closed flat at 2.94 dirhams on Monday.
($1=3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Additional Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Andrew
Torchia and Greg Mahlich)