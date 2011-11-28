DUBAI Nov 28 Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest bank by assets, is eyeing an Islamic bond, or sukuk, and could mandate banks as early as this week, four banking sources said.

ENBD has drawn up a shortlist of seven or eight banks from which it will select the institutions which will manage the sale, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

This list includes National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Standard Chartered, HSBC, Citi, Royal Bank of Scotland and ENBD itself.

Emirates NBD officials were not immediately able to comment.

Both conventional and Islamic institutions, as well as global sovereigns such as Bahrain and Indonesia, have been flocking to the sukuk market recently, creating an unusually active fourth quarter.

Emirates NBD has issued around $500 million in privately-placed paper so far in 2011, with all of it sold to European investors, a Gulf-based banking source said.

One of the largest, with an issue date of Nov. 3, was a $163 million two-year bond which priced at 140 basis points over the three-month London interbank offered rate with a 1.832 percent coupon through sole bookrunner Commerzbank.

The quarterly putable bond, which means investors can ask for the cash to be repaid every three months, achieved a good price in the volatile environment, a separate banker said.

In May, Emirates NBD completed a debt swap for two existing notes due to expire in 2016 for longer-term debt. It has repeatedly said it would not overpay for issuing new debt, and pricing levels so far this year had been too expensive.

Emirates NBD has just over 8 billion dirhams ($2.18 billion) in debt maturities in 2012, and another 1.87 billion dirhams in 2013, according to a company presentation on its website. Total outstanding debt is at 16.3 billion dirhams. (Reporting by David French, Rachna Uppal in Dubai and Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; Editing by Amran Abocar)