DUBAI Feb 20 Dubai's Emirates NBD mandated three banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a possible yuan-denominated bond issue, it said on Monday.

The lender, the emirate's largest, picked HSBC, Standard Chartered, and its own unit, ENBD Capital, to run the roadshows, which will take place in Hong Kong and Singapore from February 22.

An offshore Chinese renminbi-denominated bond may follow, subject to market conditions, the statement added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)