(Adds details, background)
* Price guidance for yuan bond in 5 pct area - leads
* ENDB looking to raise as much as 750 mln yuan from sale
* HSBC, Stan C bookrunners on the transaction
* Book size in excess of 1.5 bln yuan - leads
DUBAI, March 5 Price guidance for a 3-year
benchmark yuan bond from Dubai lender Emirates NBD is
in the 5 percent area with final pricing expected later on
Monday, leads said.
HSBC and Standard Chartered are
bookrunners on the deal, whose book is already in excess of 1.5
billion yuan ($238.16 million).
ENBD is planning to raise as much as 750 million yuan
($119.08 million) from the bond sale, according to leads.
The potential issue from ENBD -- Dubai's largest bank by
market value and majority government-owned -- is the Gulf Arab
region's first yuan bond, reflecting the growing importance of
bilateral ties with China and giving a further boost for
yuan-denominated issuance in international markets.
Benchmark bonds are typically at least 500 million in size.
ENBD had picked HSBC, Standard Chartered, and its own unit,
ENBD Capital, to run the roadshows, which took place from Feb.
22 and were held in Hong Kong and Singapore.
The bank would be following in the footsteps of McDonalds
, Volkswagen and UK retailer Tesco,
which have all issued offshore bonds issued in yuan in the last
year.
There has been a consistent growth in bilateral economic and
financial cooperation between China and the United Arab
Emirates.
In January, China signed a bilateral currency swap agreement
with the UAE worth 35 billion yuan ($5.5 billion), China's first
currency swap deal in the Middle East, in a move to boost
two-way trade and investment.
($1 = 6.2982 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal and Martina Fuchs; Editing by Dinesh
Nair)