DUBAI, April 8 The central bank of the United
Arab Emirates will introduce a mechanism on April 15 to let the
country's banks borrow funds from it overnight to help with
liquidity management.
The Interim Marginal Lending Facility (IMLF) will allow
lenders in the Gulf Arab state to use certain assets as
collateral to swap for one-day loans, according to an April 3
letter to banks which was published on the central bank's
website on Tuesday.
A sharia-compliant version of the IMLF for Islamic banks in
the UAE will be launched "in the coming weeks", the letter
added.
