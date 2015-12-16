By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 16 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
NV, which lags the auto industry in fuel efficiency,
purchased U.S. greenhouse gas emissions credits from rival
automakers Toyota Motor Corp, Tesla Motors Inc and Honda
Motor Co, a government report released on Wednesday
show.
The Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that the
Italian American automaker has purchased about 8.2 million
megagrams of emissions credits. A megagram is equal to 1,000
kilograms and is calculated on emissions saved over legal
requirements.
The government does not disclose how much automakers pay for
credits. The report shows trading in credits jumped by nearly
400 percent in the 2014 model year - the most recent for which
data is available.
Even without acquiring credits, Fiat Chrysler still would
have been in compliance in the 2014 model year, the report said.
"We have made significant strides - often exceeding industry
averages - in improving the performance of those types of
vehicles most preferred by our customers," the company said.
Fiat Chrysler said it earned credits for making improvements
to air conditioning systems and other technological
improvements.
Fiat Chrysler, which previously purchased nearly 1.7 million
megagrams of emissions credits from Tesla, Nissan Motor
Co and Honda, acquired another 6.5 million credits
through the end of the 2014 model year, the report shows.
Fiat Chrysler ranked last among major automakers with a
fleetwide fuel efficiency of 20.8 miles per gallon for the 2014
model year and is projected to nearly tie General Motors Co in
the 2015 year at 21.8 mpg for last place, EPA said.
The new purchases include 5.5 million in credits from Toyota
and Honda and about 1 million from Tesla.
Fiat Chrysler had a credit balance of 13.8 million credits
at the end of the 2014 model year.
This is the first time Toyota has chosen to sell credits.
Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz unit has acquired about 1.4
million credits, including 500,000 additional credits from
Nissan, according to the report. Without the credits, it would
be in a deficit since it had about 200,000 credits remaining at
the end of 2014.
Ferrari NV, which was spun off by Fiat Chrysler earlier this
year, acquired another 175,000 credits and has purchased 265,000
credits.
Tesla sold all of its 2013 and 2014 greenhouse gas emissions
credits to Fiat Chrysler. Tesla earned $216.3 million in all
regulatory credit sales in 2014 and $194.4 million in 2013 but
does not breakout transactions.
