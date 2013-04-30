* World's biggest 800 firms ranked on emissions transparency
* Only 37 pct publicly disclose complete emissions data
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, May 1 Most of the world's largest
companies do not report their greenhouse gas emissions fully or
correctly and do not have the data independentally verified, a
study by an environmental research body showed on Wednesday.
Companies are under pressure worldwide from policymakers,
and a public increasingly concerned with green issues, to report
the environmental fallout of all activities related to their
daily business - from plane journeys to office supplies.
Officials hope the data generated can point to potential
energy savings and encourage firms to reduce their emissions,
while many companies see it as a way of planning for exposure to
long-term costs such as taxes on emissions.
But for now London is the only stock exchange that forces
all major companies to report in detail and
many, particularly in emerging markets like Russia and across
Southeast Asia, have all but ignored the idea.
The Environmental Investment Organisation (EIO) found that
just 37 percent of the world's 800 largest companies companies
disclosed complete data and correctly adopted the basic
principles of emissions reporting.
Only 21 percent had their data externally verified and only
one firm, German chemicals producer BASF, reported
emissions across its entire value chain - from sources such as
business travel, transport, distribution and investments. This
transparency placed it at number one in the rankings.
"This ought to be a wakeup call for companies. Since the
majority of total corporate emissions often come from (value
chain) sources, large quantities of emissions are not being
accounted for," said Sam Gill, chief executive of the EIO.
"Not only could this be a source of unmeasured risk for
companies but it also means we are not getting the full picture
in terms of corporate emissions," he added.
Companies are increasingly measuring and disclosing their
environmental performance in their annual reports. However, the
lack of a universally accepted or mandatory standard means both
reporting formats and content vary widely.
The rest of the best 10 companies at reporting emissions
were telecoms firms such as Canada's BCE, Singapore
Telecom, Spain's Telefonica, BT Group
and Deutsche Telekom, according to the EIO.
The bottom 10, with no publicly disclosed emissions data,
was made up of mainly Russian and U.S. utilities and oil and gas
companies, such as Phillips 66, Lukoil, Edison
International and First Energy.
The EIO based its findings on the latest publicly available
data, which for most companies was from 2011.