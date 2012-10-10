Stock brokers trade in a brokerage firm in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata February 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd(EMKS.NS) surges 9.9 percent after announcing the National Stock Exchange had re-instated its trading facility across cash, derivative and currency segments.

Gains come after Emkay's erroneous trades had jolted markets on Friday, sending shares in the financial firm down by nearly 10 percent in each of the previous three sessions.

"We have now subjected all our trading and risk management systems to a further rigorous examination and have taken various steps to avert any such manifest error in future," Emkay says in a statement.

"We are well capitalized and continue to conduct our business for both institutional and retail clients," it adds.

(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)