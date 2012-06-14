By Nick Zieminski
| NEW YORK, June 14
NEW YORK, June 14 The cryptic title of Akash
Kapur's book, "India Becoming," is deliberately ambiguous.
Becoming what?
Raised in India but educated from age 16 in the United
States, Kapur has earned degrees from Harvard and Oxford. He
moved back to India in 2003, an optimistic time when the
country's modernization was accelerating.
An economic boom has had many positive effects, but at a
cost, such as a damaged environment and violence. Many people
find it hard to navigate a path between modernity and tradition.
Kapur sketches several friends finding that balance: a young
man with a well-paying job who delays coming out as gay to his
family; an aging landowner, his authority eroded by real estate
greed; a young single woman who works in a call center.
Kapur spoke with Reuters about development, the symbolic
importance of a forest near his house outside Puducherry,
formerly known as Pondicherry, and why he hates cities:
Q: Why did you focus on south India?
"There are not that many books about south India, which is
where I live. A lot of media coverage has been about cities.
Watching rural life, you're learning about the wider country
because 70 percent of the population lives in the countryside.
It's a fact that's easy to forget. You see this struggle between
old and new, which plays out in a much more complex or nuanced
way than it does in the cities. Cities are inherently melting
pots of young cosmopolitan people. It's much easier to be modern
and kind of new and Westernized in the cities. In that
countryside that's a much more complicated process."
Q: Is it hard for people to find their footing?
A: "What really struck me is the sheer rapidity of change
people are dealing with. You're not just talking about people
whose parents led different lives, or even people whose
childhoods were different than their adulthoods. You're talking
about people who literally, over the course of five years, seven
years, have watched their world dramatically change. It's almost
like the immigrant process, people coming to a country and going
through the psychological process of dislocation. I felt I was
watching that even in villages that are thousands of years old."
Q: You describe Mumbai as "immersed in the frivolity of
global capitalism." It sounds like you don't like it much?
A: "Mumbai is an amazing place to visit for a long weekend.
It's fun, it's dynamic, and then after three or four days my
throat starts getting itchy, then it starts constricting and I
have to get out of there because the air is so bad. The
frivolity of capitalism has its charms. My main complaint is
that cities are incredibly polluted and crowded and physically
unlivable places."
Q: Is development, on balance, mostly good or mostly bad?
A: "It's really hard to simplify. Maybe that makes me
confused. I'll go through periods where I think it's wonderful.
That's the nature of development in general. It's more intense
in India.
"There's a jog I take in the forest behind my house. It's
beautiful and then you come up on this gash in the forest, this
real estate project. In many ways that's horrible. But in other
ways, what's going up there is an engineering college for women
in the villages and these women have grown up with illiterate
mothers who never dreamed their daughters would have engineering
degrees. Those are the kind of things you see everywhere."
Q: The recent headlines are about India slowing down. Where
do you see it in the next few years?
A: "The slowdown is real. The panic is exaggerated. India
has huge, amazing potential it will continue to tap, but at the
same time it has huge problems that will keep holding it back.
India seems to inspire these all-or-nothing narratives. For most
of my childhood it was the land of poverty and decrepitude, then
for a few years is was the India shining story. Now we're back
to the India crashing story, which is funny when you live in
India.
"What I don't want (readers) to take away is the perspective
that either Indian development is a wonderful thing, or that
it's a terrible thing. I think they're linked."
Q: What's on your bookshelf of great books about India?
A: "You have to read (V.S.) Naipaul's trilogy on India,
particularly the last one 'A Million Mutinies Now.' Suketu
Mehta's 'Maximum City,' is absolutely brilliant and unleashed
Indian nonfiction. One more non-fiction is 'The Idea of India'
by Sunil Khilnani.
"As far as fiction, obviously 'Midnight's Children' is a
classic. There's a book that people don't know but that I
absolutely love, 'English August' (by Upamanyu Chatterjee). It
has a brilliant sense of humor. It captures the reality of
government bureaucracy in rural India."
Q: Have the Naipaul books aged well?
A: "I do think so. It's fashionable to be down on Naipaul
these days but the quality of his prose is unsurpassed. Yes, he
generalizes. What he saw (before economic reforms) proved to be
incredibly accurate. He saw a country that was waking up,
unleashing itself, but that was going to come against these
latent darker sides. That was incredibly prescient."
(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York)