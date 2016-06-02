(Keith Emmer is an attorney and media consultant. The opinions
expressed here are his own.)
By Keith Emmer
June 2 Throughout history, wealthy
industrialists have engaged in vendettas. The venture capitalist
Peter Thiel, we now see, is no different. What's different is
Americans' expectations.
What the public is seeing is the disruption of the belief in
Silicon Valley exceptionalism - that, unlike Gilded Age robber
barons, 21st-century digital plutocrats are transparent in their
dealings while building and using their great wealth.
Thiel did not cause the growing public disillusionment with
Silicon Valley. But his secret funding of the privacy lawsuit of
Hulk Hogan, the former pro wrestler, against Gawker may help
accelerate it.
Silicon Valley has been distinguished, the entrepreneur and
investor Michael Lazerow writes, by core principles of trust and
openness. Many business analysts agree. But people are starting
to look at Facebook and Google and wonder how they are more
trustworthy or transparent than Standard Oil or U.S. Steel, the
Gilded Age corporate behemoths.
Thiel appears to have a political and social viewpoint
grounded on a subversion of libertarian principles, in which
what's good for him, or his companies, is, by extension, a
public good. Hence, destroying Gawker is not just revenge or a
kind of political act, it's in Thiel's words "philanthropic."
Regardless of what you think of the "Bollea v. Gawker"
case,, it stretches the idea of what people usually think of as
charity. Litigation finance is typically a business venture. It
doesn't become charity because a wealthy person uses it as a
template for a personal crusade and then insists he's doing
everyone else a favor.
John D. Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie, plutocrats of the
Gilded Age, used their money against their enemies, to be sure,
enemies that included newspapers and magazines that disagreed
with them for all sorts of reasons.
They also engaged in philanthropy and public works.
Carnegie, for example, funded and built the New York Public
Library system. Unlike Thiel, the Gilded Age robber barons knew
the difference between their businesses and charitable
endeavors.
In this way, Thiel epitomizes why polls show people losing
trust in Silicon Valley. Many are growing disillusioned because
they bought what Silicon Valley sold them: an idealistic and
almost utopian vision in which the technological advances of the
Information Age would change the world - or at least the Western
world - for the universal good.
Instead, what they see is powerful corporations and
billionaires acting like - lo and behold - powerful corporations
and billionaires. Critics see the realized visions of powerful
Silicon Valley companies benefiting mostly those companies and
their executives.
This may not be fair. After all, the public has benefited
quite a lot from Silicon Valley's technological advances. Google
has allowed us to travel the world and get almost any
information while sitting at our desks. Thiel's PayPal helped
democratize currency and commerce, and also made it easier to
donate to charity.
But it's easy for people to forget how far they've come.
Especially when measured against the virtual utopia that they
were sold with almost religious fervor by Silicon Valley.
The tech billionaires didn't make their money by founding
public institutions; indeed, some of them look more like the
new robber barons. Maybe it's time for Silicon Valley to tone
things down. To admit that, no, the Valley can't solve all human
problems - not even close - and never will.
That may actually help rebuild some of the lost trust
between it and the public.
As for Gawker, it disseminated a sex tape of a retired pro
wrestler. Let's not pretend that the website did it as part of a
great journalistic mission. Gawker did it to lure eyes to its
website while smugly saying the First Amendment sheltered it.
But at least Gawker did this openly. It didn't post the sex
tape on another website that it was secretly backing because of
something Hogan did to upset it 10 years ago. Gawker didn't call
it philanthropy.
The Gawker litigation will stand, or be struck down, on its
constitutional merits. Thiel is right when he said it's not for
him to decide the fate of Gawker - that if people want to see
more of the Gawker brand of media, they'll rally around Gawker.
The problem isn't the way Thiel used his money. It's his
pretensions about it.
But most of all, the problem is that we expected anything
different.
(Keith Emmer)