BRIEF-Profile Systems and Software SA proposes no dividend for FY 2016
April 21 Profile Systems And Software SA : * Proposes no dividend for FY 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2oXVcNJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 17 Emmerson Wierzytelnosci Hipoteczne SA :
* Equimaxx LLC reduces its stake in company to 4.99 pct from 39.89 pct via sale of 139,547 shares in open market transactions Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, April 21 State-owned China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd said on Friday first-quarter profit surged 79 percent as it focused on its 4G mobile broadband service, while its fixed-line segment maintained steady growth.