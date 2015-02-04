Feb 4 Advanced Ocular Sciences SA (previously Emmerson Wierzytelnosci Hipoteczne SA) :

* Changes name to Advanced Ocular Sciences SA

* Registers an increase in the company's capital to 10 million zlotys ($2.7 million) from 4 million zlotys

($1 = 3.6476 zlotys)