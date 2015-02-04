BRIEF-Guomai Technologies sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 80 pct to 130 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 80 percent to 130 percent, or to be 74.9 million yuan to 93.4 million yuan
Feb 4 Advanced Ocular Sciences SA (previously Emmerson Wierzytelnosci Hipoteczne SA) :
* Changes name to Advanced Ocular Sciences SA
* Registers an increase in the company's capital to 10 million zlotys ($2.7 million) from 4 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6476 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
