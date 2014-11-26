Nov 26 Emmerson Wierzytelnosci Hipoteczne SA
:
* Completes private subscription of 600,000 series A2 shares
* Series A2 shares were subscribed at 10 zlotys per share
* Series A2 shares were acquired by two investors and there
was no reduction
* Shareholders of Milestone Ophthalmic Sp. z o.o acquire all
600,000 series A2 shares of company offered via private
subscription
* After registration of capital increase, series A2 shares
will represent 60 pct of company's capital
* Buys 100 pct of Milestone Ophthalmic Sp. z o.o. for 6
million zlotys
* Reverse merger allows company to extend its operations to
commercialization of into-eye injection technology
