Sept 29 Emmerson Wierzytelnosci Hipoteczne SA :

* Says Astoria Capital SA, a unit of WDM Capital SA, subsidiary of Dom Maklerski WDM SA, decreased its stake in the company to 2.6 pct from 15.92 pct Source text for Eikon:

