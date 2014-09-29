BRIEF-Alm. Brand launches share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 mln
* ALM. BRAND – LAUNCH OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 300 MILLION
Sept 29 Emmerson Wierzytelnosci Hipoteczne SA :
* Says Astoria Capital SA, a unit of WDM Capital SA, subsidiary of Dom Maklerski WDM SA, decreased its stake in the company to 2.6 pct from 15.92 pct Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* ALM. BRAND – LAUNCH OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 300 MILLION
* Approved, without conditions deal where Trireme intends to acquire Growthpoint in respect of property letting enterprise known as grayston shopping centre