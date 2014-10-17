Oct 17 Emmerson Wierzytelnosci Hipoteczne SA :

* Says Tadeusz Poplawski resigns from chairman of the management board post, effective Oct. 17

* Says appoints Wojciech Grzegorczyk as new chairman of the management board, effective Oct. 17 Source text for Eikon:

