Aug 27 Emmi AG : * Says H1 group-wide sales of CHF 1,624.9 million, up 3.7 % despite negative

currency effect of -1.7 % (previous year: CHF 1,566.6 million) * Says EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring effects rose by 11.2 % from CHF 119.3

million in H1 2013 to CHF 132.7 million in H1 2014 * Sees 2014 sales at group level (excluding additional acquisitions) likely to

increase by between 3 % and 4 % * Says EBIT improved in H1 2014 from CHF 65.0 million to CHF 74.3 million,

resulting in adjusted EBIT margin of 4.6 % * Sees 2014 EBIT between CHF 117 million and CHF 132 million due to the

non-recurring effects * Sees 2014 net profit margin around 2 % (previously 3 %)