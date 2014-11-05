Nov 5 Emmit Plc :

* Comment on FCA statement

* FCA made reference to concerns about investors' pensions being put at risk due to being encouraged to transfer money from work pension schemes into self-invested personal pensions and use that money to buy Emmit shares

* Board draws shareholders' attention to fact that FCA statement makes reference to FCA not being "currently aware of any information regarding Emmit itself being complicit" in conduct set out within FCA statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: