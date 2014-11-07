Nov 7 Emmit Plc

* Currently in discussions with shareholders of XES and XOG regarding potential acquisition of shares in Ximax not currently owned by Emmit

* Exact terms of such an acquisition are still being finalised as it may involve a re-organisation of ximax prior to any purchase by emmit

* These discussions, if successfully concluded, would result in reverse takeover of Emmit under rule 14 of aim rules for companies

* Board believes that it is in company's best interests now to proceed as quickly as possible with acquisition of Ximax

* Trading of shares on aim will remain suspended until such time as either admission document has been published in respect of acquisition or if such does not proceed, company fulfils investing policy