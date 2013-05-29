NEW YORK Television, film and stage actor Neil Patrick Harris will host the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards, the highest honors in U.S. television, in September, organizers said on Wednesday.

It will be the second time the Emmy Award-winning performer, who stars in the television series "How I Met Your Mother," will host the live broadcast from the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles on September 22.

"Four years ago, Neil was an amazing Emmy host and we are excited to have him back," Bruce Rosenblum, the Television Academy chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "Neil is an extremely gifted and inventive performer, and we look forward to seeing what he has in store this year."

Harris, a popular entertainment awards show host, said he "couldn't be more honored and excited" to host the Emmy Awards.

He is also hosting the Tony Awards, which honor the best of Broadway, from Radio City Music Hall in New York next month. It will be his fourth stint at the Tony Awards.

The actor is a three-time Emmy Award winner for his guest roles on "Glee" and as host of the 2009 and 2011 Tony Awards.

(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Marguerita Choy)