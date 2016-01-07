Jan 7 Apple Inc bought Emotient Inc, an
artificial intelligence startup that reads people's emotions by
analyzing facial expressions, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The report did not specify the financial terms of the deal.
The tech giant's plans for Emotient were not immediately
clear, the Journal reported, confirming the news with an Apple
spokeswoman. (on.wsj.com/1Z8qqLL)
Emotient's software reads the expressions of individuals and
crowds to gain insights that can be used by advertisers to
assess viewer reaction or a medical practitioner to better
understand signs of pain in patients.
San Diego-based Emotient had previously raised $8 million
from investors including Intel Capital, the Journal said.
Last month, Tesla Motors Chief Executive Elon Musk
and other prominent tech executives announced $1 billion in
funding for an artificial intelligence non-profit called OpenAI.
Apple and Emotient did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru)