MANILA May 11 Philippine liquor firm Emperador Inc said on Monday it was looking to acquire Louis Royer SAS, a French cognac maker, and will submit a preliminary offer on May 13.

Emperador said its offer is subject to evaluation and a final decision by the seller.

Emperador, owned by the Philippines' fourth richest man Andrew Tan, issued the disclosure after the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported on Monday that the Philippine company was set to acquire the cognac maker from Suntory Holdings Ltd of Japan in a "multi-billion peso" deal.

Click on bit.ly/1QzTJV3 to view Emperador's disclosure.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Richard Pullin)