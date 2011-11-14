WARSAW Nov 14 Polish retailer Emperia will shortlist bidders for its store chain Stokrotka in the coming days, planning to close the deal valued at 900 million zlotys ($279 million) in the first quarter of 2012, it said in a statement on Monday.

Emperia reiterated it received binding bids from financial as well as strategic investors, without going into more detail.

Sources told Reuters last week that private equity firm Mid Europa Partners (MEP) and Penta Investments have both bid for Emperia's store chain.

Earlier this year, MEP bought one of Poland's largest retail chains Zabka from Penta for about 400 million euros ($545 million), while Emperia scrapped a 926 million zloty sale of its distribution arm to wholesaler Eurocash after it failed to get regulatory approval. ($1 = 3.221 Polish Zlotys) ($1 = 0.734 Euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)