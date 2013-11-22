BRIEF-Kuwait Finance and Investment FY profit falls
* FY net profit 211,491 dinars versus 985,673 dinars year ago
Nov 22 Emperor Entertainment Hotel Ltd : * E hotel HY revenue hk$ 1.1 billion versus hk$ 905.2 million * E hotel HY net profit hk$ 278.3 million versus hk$ 231.8 million * E hotel interim dividend of hk$0.06 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017