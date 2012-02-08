* Grocery chain's CEO to step down due to health
* Bill McEwan to stay until successor is found
* McEwan has served as Sobeys CEO since 2000
TORONTO, Feb 8 The chief executive of
Empire Co Ltd's Sobeys Inc grocery store chain will
retire in the spring because of a health problem, the Canadian
company said on Wednesday.
Sobeys has started looking for a successor for Bill McEwan,
who has served as CEO of Canada's No. 2 grocer since 2000.
McEwan will stay until that process is complete, likely early in
the company's next fiscal year, which begins in May 2012.
"We will consider all suitable candidates and are fortunate
to have very strong internal candidates," Empire Chairman Rob
Dexter said in a release.
Canadian grocers are facing tough competition from Wal-Mart
Stores Inc, which is expanding its grocery offerings in
Canada.
The market will heat up further when Target Corp
enters Canada in the spring of 2013, but the impact on Sobeys
may be less than on its rivals due to its agreement to supply
U.S. discount retailer Target with groceries.