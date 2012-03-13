March 13 Empire Co Ltd, parent
of Sobeys, Canada's No. 2 grocer, reported higher adjusted
quarterly earnings on Tuesday, helped by its real estate
investments.
Sobeys' contribution to adjusted earnings, excluding
minority interests, was little changed from the same quarter
last year, at C$65.5 million ($66.1 million), compared with
C$65.4 million.
But Empire's other operations contributed C$6.7 million,
versus C$3.0 million a year earlier. Earnings were helped in
part by higher revenue from Empire's investment in Crombie Real
Estate Investment Trust.
Last month, Crombie reported a 5.4 percent rise in property
revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31. For the entire year,
Crombie said it provided a total unitholder return of more than
17 percent.
The REIT invests in income-producing retail, office and
mixed-use properties in Canada, and owns a portfolio with
commercial properties in eight provinces.
Empire said earnings were also helped by higher average
selling prices on residential lots. The company has a stake in
Genstar, which is primarily a residential developer.
GROCERY MARGINS IMPROVE
Sobeys' gross profit margin improved slightly to 24.1
percent, compared with 23.9 percent in the same quarter last
year. Canadian grocers have struggled to raise prices in line
with inflation in recent quarters, as Wal-Mart Stores Inc
expands rapidly in the country.
Besides Walmart Canada, Sobeys competes with Loblaw Cos Ltd
, Canada's biggest grocer, and No. 3 player Metro Inc
.
Sales at established Sobeys stores, seen as a key measure
for retailers, rose 1.2 percent in the quarter. Sobeys' total
sales rose 2.9 percent to C$3.94 billion.
Empire's net income for the quarter ended Feb. 4 fell to
C$80.0 million, or C$1.17 a share, from C$88.9 million, or
C$1.31, a year earlier.
But adjusted earnings rose to C$72.2 million, or C$1.06 a
share, from C$68.4 million, or C$1.01 a share. Overall sales
rose 2.8 percent to C$3.98 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of C$1.10 a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Empire shares rose 0.24 percent to C$57.54 on Tuesday
morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.