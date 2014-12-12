Dec 12 Empire Co Ltd, the owner of
Canadian grocery chain Sobeys Inc, reported a 36
percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by its acquisition of
the Canadian assets of
supermarket chain Safeway Inc.
Revenue rose to C$5.96 billion ($5.15 billion) in the second
quarter ended Nov. 1, from C$4.41 billion a year earlier.
Net income from continuing operations rose to C$116.9
million, or C$1.27 per share, from C$60.5 million, or 89
Canadian cents per share.
($1 = 1.1567 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengalurul; Editing by
Siddharth Cavale)