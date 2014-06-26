June 26 Empire Co Ltd, the operator of
Canadian grocery chain Sobeys Inc, reported a lower
quarterly profit, and said it would close 50 underperforming
stores.
Net earnings fell to C$800,000, or 1 Canadian cent per
share, in the fourth quarter ended May 3, from C$105.9 million,
or C$1.56 per share, a year earlier.
Total sales rose 40 percent to C$5.94 billion ($5.47
billion), including contribution from Canada Safeway stores.
Empire bought the Canadian arm of Safeway Inc last
year, cementing its position as Canada's No. 2 grocer.
($1 = 1.0853 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)