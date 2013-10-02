(Adds Empire State Building renovation, updates stock price
with close)
By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK Oct 2 Shares of Empire State Realty
Trust Inc, owner of the Empire State Building, rose in
their first day of trading on Wednesday as investors bet the
marquee property will be able to attract more tenants as New
York's technology sector grows.
The shares, which were initially sold late Tuesday at $13
apiece, rose as high as $13.49 before easing back to close at
$13.10, up 0.8 percent, on the New York Stock Exchange. The
broader market fell.
With the company's nearly $930 million offering, investors
are valuing the company at about $3.2 billion.
Empire State Realty Trust owns the skyscraper it is named
for and 18 other properties in New York and Connecticut. The
portfolio's office space is 17 percent vacant, but some
investors believe its vacancy rate could drift lower, boosting
the real estate investment trust's leasing income, said Michael
Knott, analyst at real estate research and trading firm Green
Street Advisors.
"It's definitely a bet on an improving Manhattan office
market," Knott said.
A key source of demand for New York office space is the
technology sector, analysts said. Office rents in the New York
metro area rose an average of 0.8 percent in the third quarter
from the prior quarter, the second biggest increase after San
Francisco, said real estate research firm Reis. Both cities
benefited from growing demand for office space from the
technology sector.
Even if the overall market does not improve, the Empire
State Building can reduce its vacancy rate, Knott said. As of
June, the building was 78 percent occupied, according to a
regulatory filing. But office space in the neighborhood adjacent
to the building is relatively scarce, with just 8.7 percent of
the square footage expected to be up for rent in the next 12
months, according to real estate services company Cassidy
Turley.
Since 2006, Malkin Holdings, the Empire State Building's
operator, has been renovating and restoring the skyscraper to
help lower the vacancy rate. It has moved out hundreds of small
tenants, upgraded the building's electric and heating systems,
windows, elevators and lobby and consolidated the space to lure
larger tenants, who can afford higher rents. The upgrade has
cost about $190 million so far, and could cost another $175
million when it is done in 2016.
Its efforts have paid off, attracting tenants including
LinkedIn Corp and cosmetics company Coty Inc.
The company's shares rose even as those of SL Green Realty
Corp, a well-established New York office REIT, slipped 7
cents to close at $90.13. Meanwhile, shares of the benchmark
MSCI US REIT Index were down 0.08 percent.
Some investors are skeptical of the Empire State Realty
Trust, given the sluggish pace of U.S. economic growth overall,
particularly as the U.S. government is partly shut down. The
company also has a complicated ownership structure that puts off
some investors, analysts said. Empire State Realty Trust shares
were priced at $13 apiece on Tuesday, the lower end of the
company's expected range of $13 to $15.
The shares' debut marks the end of a long road and sometimes
tumultuous road to an IPO. The process began in late 2011 and
was met by resistance from a small group of investors and by
several lawsuits.
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
The Empire State Building is arguably the most famous
building in the world. It opened in 1931 during the Great
Depression and, at 102 stories, stood as the world's tallest
building until it lost its title in 1972 to the World Trade
Center's North Tower. King Kong famously climbed the building in
a 1933 movie, and Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr agreed to meet at
the skyscraper in the 1957 film "An Affair to Remember."
In 1961, lawyer Lawrence Wien bought the right to
lease the property by selling 3,300 units of the building to
individuals, creating Empire State Building Associates. Wien and
real estate magnate Harry Helmsley sublet the building from the
investors for 114 years, essentially giving them and their heirs
control of the property.
When their heirs, Lawrence Wien's grandson Anthony Malkin
and the estate of Leona Helmsley, decided to take the company
public in late 2011, litigation ensued, and a small but vocal
group of owners of the 3,300 units sued to block the
transaction. at least one case is pending on appeal. They
also sought bids from other possible buyers, all of whom offered
more than $2 billion for the property or parts of ownership.
The net proceeds of the offering are expected to be about
$754.4 million after underwriting expenses and other items,
according to the company. Much of the proceeds from the offering
will go to the estate of Leona M. Helmsley and other non-profit
owners.
The real estate investment trust - a company that
essentially pays no income taxes in exchange for paying out
nearly all its income as dividends - will have an initial annual
dividend of 34 cents a share, according to a filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
At the $13 per share price, the annual dividend yield is
about 2.6 percent. The average for U.S. office REITs currently
stands at 3.3 percent, according to Green Street.
Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs & Co,
were lead bankers on the deal.
Among the other real estate companies slated for IPOs in the
near term are Blackstone Group LP's Brixmor Property
Group Inc, a shopping center REIT, and hotel company Hilton
Worldwide Inc.
