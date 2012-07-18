By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK, July 17 Malkin Holdings LLC, which has
proposed creating a real estate investment trust with the Empire
State Building as its centerpiece, has spent more than $10
million of the iconic building's owners' money, raising the ire
of some investors who are organizing an opposition against the
whole plan.
Malkin Holdings spent $10,237,424 chiefly on fees to
consolidate 18 properties into a REIT, a first step toward an
proposed initial public offering of Empire State Realty Trust
Inc, according to an April filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
On July 3, Empire State Realty Trust filed a copy of the
1962 participating agreement, issued when money was raised to
buy the lease on the building and the land. The agreement
governs the powers of the supervisor and partners who manage
Empire State Building Associates, the partnership which holds a
master lease on one of the world's most famous buildings and as
of 2002 owns it.
Some who oppose the REIT point to the agreement, which
states that the partnership cannot convert into a REIT,
corporation or any other form of ownership, "without the consent
of all of the Participants," meaning the investors. They said
the money was spent without their consent.
"If management can spend $10 million of investors' money
without a required vote, then why not $20 million, $50 million,
or even $100 million?" said Edelman, whose grandparents were
among the original investors in the 1961 real estate
syndication.
It became the latest focal point of the controversial
proposed REIT and underscores the acrimony between the investors
in Empire State Building Associates and Malkin Holdings, which
supervises the investment company and manages the property.
Some investors have filed lawsuits against the proposal for
the REIT. Others have formed a grassroots effort, reaching out
to some of the other 2,824 investors, to challenge Malkin
Holdings' proposal and Malkin's leader, Anthony Malkin.
So far 1,150 have contacted the group via a web site,
www.empirestatebuildinginvestors.com, said investor Richard
Edelman, who last year spearheaded the opposition to the REIT.
Since then, he has gained the help of other investors and their
heirs.
Not everyone contacting the website opposes the REIT. Most
requested more information. Others object to the proposed 50-50
split of the value of the Empire State Building between Empire
State Building Associates and the management company owned by
the estate of Leona M. Helmsley and Malkin Holdings.
The group has held conference calls, and Malkin has
objected to some of the statements made during them. Malkin
Holdings issued a letter on Tuesday to two of the investors on
the call demanding that they stop making what Malkin said were
untrue statements, an investor said.
Malkin Holdings said it could not comment because of a quiet
period after filing for the IPO. However, a person familiar with
the situation but not authorized to speak on the record, said
the agreement allows the those in charge of the investors broad
powers. It is very specific about circumstances in which the
supervisor needs an 80 percent vote by investors, including
selling, mortgaging or transferring the property.
In fact, when Empire State Building Associates bought the
property, investors had to approve the purchase, but Malkin
Holdings had the authority to incur costs for legal and other
pre-purchase services that amounted to under $1 million needed
prior to the acquisition, the source said.
Some of the investors, who bought units in the Empire State
Building Associates in 1961 and 1962 have filed lawsuits to
challenge the consolidation of the 18 properties into a REIT.