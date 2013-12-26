NEW YORK Dec 26 Investors in the Empire State
Building have filed a lawsuit accusing the real estate magnates
who took it public of short-changing them $300 million by
refusing to sell the iconic skyscraper at a premium price.
According to a complaint filed on Tuesday in a New York
state court in Manhattan, Peter Malkin and his son Anthony put
their own interests ahead of the building's investors by
spurning all-cash offers of as much as $2.3 billion for the
building and $1.4 billion for Empire State Building Associates
LLC, which held the title and master lease.
Instead, the Malkins put the landmark building and 17 other
properties into Empire State Realty Trust Inc, whose
Oct. 1 IPO valued the property at just $1.89 billion and ESBA at
just $1.1 billion, according to the complaint.
The lawsuit by plaintiff Marc Postelnek seeks class-action
status on behalf of more than 2,800 investors who hold shares in
ESBA, which was created in 1961 and was supervised by a Malkin
company, Malkin Holdings LLC.
It claimed the Malkins acted in bad faith by aborting a
"bidding war" for the building, and instead enriched themselves
by hundreds of millions of dollars through an IPO.
"Given their positions of control and authority over the
fate of the Empire State Building, the Malkins had a duty to act
in the best interests of their investors," the plaintiffs'
lawyer, John Rizio-Hamilton, a partner at Bernstein Litowitz
Berger & Grossmann, representing Postelnek, told Reuters. "By
failing to properly consider offers to maximize the building's
value, the Malkins breached that duty."
The lawsuit seeks to recover profit that building investors
allegedly lost because of the Malkins' refusal to sell.
Empire State Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust,
is a successor to Malkin Holdings.
"These claims are wholly without merit and we will respond
to them in court," a spokeswoman for the REIT said on Thursday.
ESBA had been created by Lawrence Wien, the father-in-law of
Peter Malkin, and the shares were sold privately.
Postelnek oversees a trust for his grandmother, Mabel
Abramson, one of the original ESBA investors.
Opened in 1931, the 102-story Empire State Building was the
world's tallest building for about four decades, until it was
passed by the original World Trade Center's north tower.
King Kong climbed the Empire State Building in a 1933 movie,
and Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan finally met there in a climactic
scene of the 1993 movie "Sleepless in Seattle."
Empire State Realty Trust went public at $13 per share, the
low end of the forecast range.
In Thursday afternoon trading, the stock was down 5 cents at
$15.30 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The case is Postelnek v. Malkin et al, New York State
Supreme Court, New York County, No. 654456/2013.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)