NEW YORK Nov 2 The group leading an effort to
create a publicly traded company with the Empire State Building
as its centerpiece has agreed to pay $55 million to settle a
class-action lawsuit that sought to stop the deal, according to
a regulatory filing.
Malkin Holdings LLC, which plans to create the Empire State
Realty Trust Inc, and its partner, the estate of Leona
M. Helmsley, were sued by some investors in the more than 18
properties that will constitute the proposed real estate
investment trust.
The terms of the agreement were included in updated
documents describing the proposed REIT and filed on Friday with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Under the proposed agreement, which must receive court
approval, neither the Malkin Group nor the estate will admit any
guilt, and the class participants have agreed to support the
REIT and the proposed initial public offering.