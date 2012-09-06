By Ilaina Jonas NEW YORK, Sept 6 The group leading the effort to create a publicly-traded company with the Empire State Building as its centerpiece named a half dozen independent directors to join its future board, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust Inc's group of proposed directors includes a slate of commercial real estate veterans such as Thomas DeRosa, the former vice chairman and chief financial officer of the Rouse Co, according to the filing. The proposed real estate investment trust will not have a staggered board, the filing said. Instead, six of the seven board members will be independent and all will be subject to re-election annually, the filing said.