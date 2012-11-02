Nov 2 Empire State Realty Trust Inc :
* Plaintiffs in class-action suit against management companies
of properties
proposed for the Empire State Realty Trust Inc agree
to settlement
* The defendants in the settlement denied that they committed
any violation of
law or breached any of their duties and did not admit that
they had any
liability to the plaintiffs -- SEC filing
* Settlement has to be approved by ny state supreme court
* Settlement calls for malkin holdings and estate of leona m.
helmsley to
establish a settlement fund of $55 million
* Settlement stipulations says that that each of the named
class
representatives intends to support the transaction as
modified.
* Proposed settlement says that proposed real estate investment
trust and
investors will not bear any of the settlement payment