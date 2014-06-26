REFILE-Japan Inc braces for labour reform, plans to boost productivity -Reuters poll
* 50 percent of companies expect labour reforms to increase costs
June 26 (Reuters) -
* Has raised gross proceeds of £85 million in its initial public offering through placing and offer for subscription of shares at a price of £1.00 per share ( "issue")
* Empiric student property - pplication has been made for shares to be listed on premium listing segment of official list of financial conduct authority and to be admitted to trading on main market for listed securities of london stock exchange Further company coverage: ))
* 50 percent of companies expect labour reforms to increase costs
SAO PAULO, April 20 Two executives at Brazilian poultry firm BRF SA were among 60 people charged on Thursday with taking part in a scheme to bribe health officials, in a scandal that briefly closed global markets to Brazilian meat, according to a statement from prosecutors.