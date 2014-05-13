May 13 Empiric Student Property
* Intention to float on the London Stock Exchange
* Announces its intention to proceed with an initial public
offering ("IPO") of shares on London Stock Exchange
* Intends to become a self managed Real Estate Investment
Trust ("REIT")
* Is targeting to raise in excess of 110 mln stg by way of a
placing and offer for subscription of shares to institutional
and sophisticated investors
* Currently expected that prospectus will be published and
placing and offer for subscription will open in early June 2014
* Dexion Capital Plc and Akur Limited are acting as joint
financial advisers
* Dexion is acting as sponsor and sole bookrunner in
relation to issue
