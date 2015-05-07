(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, May 7 With university tuition and
student debt at record highs, many people wonder if it is worth
it to go to college.
But according to Georgetown University professor Anthony
Carnevale, the truly important issue that will affect a
student's future is picking a major.
While attending college will boost your earnings by roughly
a million dollars over the average lifetime, your particular
major is even more important, according to the new study "The
Economic Value of College Majors," compiled by Carnevale and his
team at Georgetown's Center on Education and the Workforce.
In fact, the spread between the highest-earning and the
lowest-earning major and is a whopping $3.4 million in lifetime
wages.
Reuters recently chatted with Carnevale about what students
- and parents - need to know as they mull over college majors:
Q: When students think about college, what do they usually
get wrong?
A: What determines what you make in life is not where you go
to college, but the subject you take when you get there. In the
American mind the goal is to just go to college and get a
degree, but to some extent that is missing the point.
In economic terms, that is not what the game is about. The
difference in the value of college degrees is enormous, and it
has been getting stronger and stronger, ever since the early
1980s.
Q: What are among the highest-earnings majors?
A: Engineering degrees are almost all of the top 10. In
particular, petroleum engineering has busted out of the pack.
The market is so tight that you don't even need a graduate
degree. It's like a gold mine.
Q: And the lowest-earning?
A: Early childhood education. That's one of the sad things
about these numbers: That people who serve others, like
teachers, don't make as much as other majors. They do have
pretty high job security, but in terms of wages, they're the
bottom of the heap.
Q: But as you point out, these are just average numbers,
which can vary widely.
A: Your major is important, but it's not your destiny. You
can take a lower-earning major like education, but if you have a
strong career and are in the top 25 percent of your field, you
can make as much or more than a business major. So people who do
well in their careers come out OK, no matter what they take.
Q: Given all the numbers you've looked at, is it worth it to
go to college?
A: In general, yes, it is worth it. That's because you are
going to pay tuition for four or five years, and then earn money
off that degree for 45 years. In fact, it is hard to even get in
the door these days without a college degree.
Q: How valuable are graduate degrees?
A: There are three types of graduate degrees. With one type,
you basically have to get one these days, or you won't earn a
decent wage: That includes areas like education, psychology, and
arts and humanities.
The second type of grad degree is where you'll be a little
better off with one, like in business. With the third type you'd
be crazy not to get one, because you make so much more money:
That's in areas like science and technology or healthcare.
Q: What surprised you most about this year's numbers?
A: The extent to which all the majors hold up. Even with a
major that's relatively weak, like humanities, it's not to say
college isn't worth it. It still is. Earnings took a bit of a
dive after the recession, but long term, the strength of the
labor market for college grads has been holding up.
Q: For a kid who is getting ready for college right now,
what advice would you have about choosing a major?
A: The first thing is to give it some time, and figure out
who you are and what you do well because if you don't like it
and aren't passionate about it, you are going to end up in the
bottom of that field.
Once you know what interests you and where your abilities
lie, then you can start developing a strategy. The quicker you
figure it all out, the better off you're going to be. These
decisions have real staying power that will affect the rest of
your life.
(Editing by Lauren Young, G Crosse)