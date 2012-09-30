(Adds background)
* Offers by the three Greek banks expire on Sunday
* Emporiki must be sold recapitalised
ATHENS, Sept 30 France's Credit Agricole
is expected to pick Alpha Bank as the
preferred bidder for its ailing Greek unit Emporiki Bank, a
banking source close to the talks told Reuters on Sunday.
"They picked Alpha as the preferred bidder," the source
said, citing information from one of the other bidders in the
sale. National Bank and Eurobank had also
bid for Emporiki.
The French lender is looking to pull out of Greece after the
country's banks were hammered by the sovereign debt crisis and
rising bad debt due to the resulting economic slump.
Credit Agricole, France's third-largest bank, has already
injected billions of euros into Emporiki and wants to cut its
exposure.
The offers of the three Greek banks expire on Sunday.
Credit Agricole's chief executive said earlier this week
that talks with the three suitors were at an advanced phase and
that the purchase price could be a symbolic one euro, depending
on the amount of capital Agricole would have to pump into
Emporiki.
Greece's bank support fund, the Hellenic Financial Stability
Fund (HFSF), has told Emporiki's potential buyers that it will
give its green light only if the unit is recapitalised and fully
funded before it is sold.
The HFSF is a major shareholder in all three Greek lenders
eyeing Emporiki, which was acquired by Agricole in 2006.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Patrick Graham)