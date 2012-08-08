BRIEF-Ignite Restaurant Group says files for bankruptcy
* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc enters into asset purchase agreement for the sale of Joe’s Crab Shack and Brick House Tavern + Tap
ATHENS Aug 8 Greece's biggest lender National Bank submitted an offer for Credit Agricole's struggling Greek unit Emporiki, it said in a bourse filing on Wednesday, the deadline for binding bids.
National Bank's Greek rival Alpha Bank has already offered to buy Emporiki while Eurobank is eyeing the unit. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
MILAN, June 6 The potential collapse of two Italian regional banks could impact both the country's economy and its government bonds, the Chief Executive of Intesa Sanpaolo said on Tuesday.