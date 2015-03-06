SANTIAGO, March 6 Chile forestry firm CMPC reported core earnings in 2014 of $985 mln, up 2 percent compared to the previous year, which it attributed to tighter cost controls.

The figure was slightly below market forecasts for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of just over $1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

Net profits for the firm, which has wood pulp and forestry operations throughout South America, were $138 million, as a weaker Chilean peso and Brazilian real raised its tax bill. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)