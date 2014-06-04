(Adds company comment that it is still awaiting final permit)

SANTIAGO, June 4 Finland's Stora Enso and Chile's Arauco are still awaiting the final environmental permit for their $2 billion pulp mill in Uruguay, Arauco said on Wednesday, following earlier comments by the chairman of Arauco parent Empresas Copec that the last permit for the plant had been received.

Copec chairman Roberto Angelini told journalists that the final permit "was received in the last few hours" but an Arauco spokeswoman later said the plant was still awaiting final environmental permission.

"All the sector permits for Montes del Plata have been awarded," she said.

"However, the environmental permit issued by (environment agency) Dinama, the last step in the process, is still being awaited. Once received, Montes del Plata can begin operations."

Montes del Plata is slated to produce an annual 1.3 million tonnes of eucalyptus pulp when it is at full capacity. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Chris Reese)