SANTIAGO, June 4 Finland's Stora Enso
and Chile's Arauco are still awaiting the final environmental
permit for their $2 billion pulp mill in Uruguay, Arauco said on
Wednesday, following earlier comments by the chairman of Arauco
parent Empresas Copec that the last permit for the plant had
been received.
Copec chairman Roberto Angelini told journalists
that the final permit "was received in the last few hours" but
an Arauco spokeswoman later said the plant was still awaiting
final environmental permission.
"All the sector permits for Montes del Plata have been
awarded," she said.
"However, the environmental permit issued by (environment
agency) Dinama, the last step in the process, is still being
awaited. Once received, Montes del Plata can begin operations."
Montes del Plata is slated to produce an annual 1.3 million
tonnes of eucalyptus pulp when it is at full capacity.
