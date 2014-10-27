Oct 27 Emerging markets attracted only $1 billion in portfolio flows in October, the lowest since the start of 2014 and a sharp drop from $10.5 billion last month, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said on Monday.

The data from Washington-based finance industry body, which publishes a monthly report on portfolio investments into emerging markets, showed $9.2 billion fled emerging equities in October after $6.8 billion of inflows last month.

But bond flows increased to $10 billion, compared to $3.6 billion in September.

A sharp increase in global risk aversion was to blame for the drop in equity flows, IIF chief economist Charles Collyns said in the study.

"At the same time, weaker global growth prospects have led investors to anticipate an even more gradual Fed exit, which we estimate to have boosted bond inflows," he said.

He was referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve which is widely expected to end its stimulus programme this week.

Earlier this month, the IIF estimated that total private capital flows to emerging markets would likely reach $1.162 trillion in 2014 and $1.158 trillion next year.

