(Corrects to say Avago Technologies is acquiring Emulex)
Feb 25 Emulex Corp :
* Avago Technologies Limited to acquire Emulex Corporation for
$8 per share in cash
* Says deal expected to be immediately accretive to Avago's
EPS, on a non-GAAP basis
* Says Avago expects to fund the transaction with cash
available on its balance sheet
* Says deal for about $606 million
* Says Emulex to operate as a business unit within Avago's
enterprise storage segment
* Says agreement has been approved by the boards of directors
of both companies
* Says deal for $609 million net of cash and debt acquired
