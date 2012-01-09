* Sees Q2 adj EPS $0.24-$0.25

* Sees Q2 rev $127-$128 mln

* Shares up 8 pct

Jan 9 Storage-equipment maker Emulex Corp forecast a better-than-expected second quarter, as it overcame the mid-quarter supply constraints from the Thailand flooding and restored full production capacity during the quarter.

Shares of the company were trading up 8 percent in extended trade, after closing at $7.39 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Emulex sees second-quarter adjusted earnings of 24 cents to 25 cents a share on revenue of $127 million to $128 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting second-quarter earnings of 17 cents per share on revenue of $124 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Costa Mesa, California-based company also expects the upcoming refresh cycle of Intel Corporation's Romley chipset to benefit business in 2012.