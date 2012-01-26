Jan 26 Storage-equipment maker Emulex
forecast third-quarter results above Wall Street
estimates helped by improving margins, sending its shares up 5
percent in after-market trading.
Earlier this month, the company had pre-announced
second-quarter earnings well above expectations.
On Thursday, Emulex, which makes ethernet switches and
networking infrastructure for use in data centers, posted a
second-quarter profit of 26 cents a share on revenue of $128.7
million.
For the third quarter, Emulex expects to earn 17 cents to 19
cents a share on revenue of $121-$125 million.
Analysts on average had projected a profit of 15 cents a
share on $120.35 million in revenue.
Shares of the Costa Mesa, California-based company were up 5
percent in extended trading. They closed at $9.27 on Thursday on
Nasdaq.