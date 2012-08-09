Aug 9 Storage-equipment maker Emulex Corp reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, but the company's shares fell 10 percent in extended trade after it forecast a weak first quarter.

The company expects first-quarter 2013 earnings of between 14 cents and 16 cents per share on revenue of between $118 million and $122 million.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn 21 cents per share on revenue of $126.6 million.

The company's net loss widened to $28.8 million, or 33 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $15.7 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Emulex earned 26 cents per share.

Revenue for the company, which makes ethernet switches and networking infrastructure for use in data centers, rose 5 percent to $129 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 22 cents per share on revenue of $126.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Emulex last month agreed to pay Broadcom a $58 million license fee in a partial settlement of a patent litigation. The company payed $38.1 million of the settlement in the quarter.

Shares of the Costa Mesa, California-based company fell to $6.40 in extended trade. They closed at $7.10 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.