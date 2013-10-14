NEW YORK Oct 14 Emulex Corp has held
talks with a few private equity firms, including Francisco
Partners LP, Thoma Bravo LLC and Thomas H. Lee Partners LP about
selling itself, but a deal remains uncertain for the struggling
chip maker, according to several people familiar with the
matter.
The discussions with the private equity firms have been
underway for the past few months, but have so far failed to lead
to an offer that Emulex's board would accept, the people said,
asking not to be identified because they were not authorized to
disclose details of the process.
Some prospective buyers remain jittery over potential legal
liabilities of Emulex, which has been mired in a patent
infringement lawsuit filed by bigger competitor Broadcom Corp
, some of the people added.
Emulex, Francisco Partners, Thoma Bravo and Thomas H. Lee
Partners declined to comment.
The talks with the private equity firms highlight how Emulex
has found it more difficult of late to attract interest from
other companies in its sector.
The Costa Mesa, California-based company, which sells chips
that help computer servers and storage networks transfer data,
rejected an $11 per share offer from Broadcom in 2009.
Shares of Emulex have since declined substantially,
currently trading at just around $7.76 and valuing the company
at around $700 million. This has led some Emulex investors to
call for a sale of the company, leading to the buyout talks.
Activist investor Elliott Management is the largest
shareholder with a nearly 10 percent stake according to the
latest Thomson Reuters data, followed by Starboard Value LP at
7.7 percent and Altai Capital Management LP at nearly 6 percent.
In September, Starboard said Emulex was "extremely
undervalued" and called for reconstituting the board to include
shareholder advocates. Altai Capital, meanwhile, has been urging
the company to consider selling itself since the beginning of
the year.
Last month Elliott, which has a track record of pushing
companies to sell themselves, extended a standstill agreement it
first signed with Emulex in March by one month to Oct. 20.
Michael Rockenbach, who has served as chief financial
officer of Emulex since 1997, will step down as of the end of
the year, the company announced last month.
Emulex was founded in 1979 and employs nearly 900 people
worldwide as of 2012. The company's products are sold by
partners including Cisco Systems Inc, Dell, EMC Corp
, according to its website.