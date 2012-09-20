Nigeria's Buhari expected to return from medical leave at weekend - presidency sources
ABUJA, June 6 Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return home from medical leave at the weekend, presidency sources said on Tuesday.
MADRID, Sept 20 Spanish gas distributor Enagas easily sold 500 million euros ($647.60 million) of a bond maturing Oct. 5, 2017 with a 4.25 percent coupon on Thursday, booking orders of over four billion euros, IFR reported.
The Thomson Reuters news and markets analysis service said the bond sold for midswaps plus 335 basis points and was handled by lead banks Barclays, BBVA, Caixa, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Mediobanca and Societe Generale.
Enagas is the latest in a slew of Spanish companies rushing to issue debt after the European Central Bank's plan to buy sovereign debt of countries which requested aid brought financing costs down for euro zone peripheries. ($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Dan Lalor and Helen Massy-Beresford)
June 6 Genel Energy's main Taq Taq oil field in Iraqi Kurdistan has seen falling output in 2017 but the rate of decline has slowed recently, the company said in a statement prepared for its annual general meeting on Tuesday.