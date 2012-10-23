MADRID Oct 23 Spain's gas distributor Enagas warned on Tuesday it could miss its target to grow earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 8 percent.

"EBITDA growth at the end of the year will likely be lower than the established target," said the company in a statement on its nine-month results.

In the same statement, it also said: "The results obtained in the first nine-months of 2012 move in the direction to guarantee our objectives for the sixth year running."

Enagas posted nine-month net profit up 3.9 percent from a year earlier at 281.4 million euros ($368 billion), and EBITDA rose 4.4 percent to 683.5 million euros. (Reporting By Tomas Gonzalez, writing by Sarah Morris)