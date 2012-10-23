* Target miss blamed on acquisition integration delay and accounting rules (Adds share price, details)

MADRID Oct 23 Spain's gas distributor Enagas warned on Tuesday it could miss its target to grow earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 8 percent this year as gas demand is hit by a sluggish economy.

"EBITDA growth at the end of the year will likely be lower than the established target," the company said in a statement on its nine-month results.

At 0825 GMT Enagas shares were down 1.07 percent to 15.34 euros.

The company said the miss was due to a "delay in the integration of acquisitions under way" and new accounting regulations.

Enagas posted nine-month net profit up 3.9 percent from a year earlier at 281.4 million euros ($368 million), and EBITDA rose 4.4 percent to 683.5 million euros.

Most of Enagas' business is based on regulated prices. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting By Tomas Gonzalez, writing by Sarah Morris; editing by Clare Kane and Keiron Henderson)